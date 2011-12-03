RICHLAND, Wash.--Veteran street markers ceremony. Dozens of people showed up for a veteran marker ceremony at Tinkle Street in Richland. The street was named after Army First Lieutenant Otto Spaulding Tinkel.

Several military groups helped organize more than 85 veteran markers to be put up around Richland. The first 12 installation of markers are being set up now. Military groups are hoping to put a marker on every street that has been named after a veteran. Richland Mayor John Fox says "we must never forget the sacrifices that our forefathers, forbearers made for our country."

Each sign has information on the veteran. The costs have been covered by private donors. American Veterans 397 Post Commander Larry Olsen says "it means a lot. They're finally being remembered. So many people have no idea what the background of the street they live on is." Lt. Col. David Caldwell of Walla Walla says "it's a great way to tap back into our lineage and remember our history."

If you want to help donate to a sign contact the local American Veterans Post group. They're hoping to put out more than 100 new markers.