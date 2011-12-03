RICHLAND, Wash.-- Thousands of students compete in Food Factors Challenge. Hundreds of students were at Chief Joseph Middle School for a science competition. More than 17 local teams competed in the Food Factors Challenge. They used LEGOs to stimulate food safety solutions. Students then gave a presentation to show the judges how they would solve real-world problems.

Tournament Director David McKinnon said "to get them started at this age, this is where they start to decide what they're going to do for the rest of their careers. As a computer scientist, we need more computer scientists."Children who participated were between 9-14 years old. More than 3,000 students in the state are competing.

We're told these kind of competitions boost student interest in science-related careers. Winners will have a final competition in January.