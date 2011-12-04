Haddock leads CWU men's basketball to win over Saint Martin's

By Sammy Henderson

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Sophomore guard Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS) scored a game- and season-high 26 points on 11 of 19 shooting, leading the Central Washington University men's basketball team to a 76-61 victory over Saint Martin's University on Saturday evening at Nicholson Pavilion.



Central rebounded from its second loss of the season and improved to 5-2 on the season while evening its Great Northwest Athletic Conference record at 1-1. Saint Martin's dropped to 2-5 and 1-1 in the GNAC.



Haddock scored 15 of his points in the second half, when he also recorded all five of his assists on the evening. Senior Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) added his second double-double of the 2011-12 season, scoring 12 points and hauling down 14 rebounds.



"(Tonight) was the type of effort we expect from those guys," CWU head coach Greg Sparling said, referring to Haddock and Johnson. "Lacy is very talented in the open court, and Jody is a blue-collar guy who puts his work clothes on and finds a way to get the job done."



The Wildcats built a 30-26 halftime lead as Haddock and Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the opening period. Central outscored the Saints by eight points from the free throw line, converting on 8 of 13 attempts while Saint Martin's was 0 for 2.



Central jumped out to a quick 10-point lead on a three-pointer by Haddock at the 16:36 mark. The Wildcats forced nine SMU turnovers in the second half, converting those miscues into 14 points, helping CWU finish with the final 76-61 advantage.



"Our energy level was a lot better this time around," Sparling explained. "We played with more urgency and we continued to find the hot hand."



One of those hot hands was Tyler, who was 7 of 8 from the free throw line en route to 20 points and three assists for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-1 senior was 3 of 6 from behind the three-point arc, which marks the sixth time in seven games this season that Tyler has made at least three treys in a game.



Central Washington had a balanced rebounding attack as the Wildcats totaled 21 defensive and 20 offensive boards to take a 41-27 rebounding advantage over the Saints. The Wildcats have had at least 10 offensive rebounds in each game so far this season.



Jeremy Green and Roger O'Neill powered the Saints offense, scoring 19 and 17 points, respectively, with Green grabbing a team-high five rebounds.



The Wildcats will get eight days off between games as they next host Dominican University of California on Monday (Dec. 12) at 7 p.m. in Nicholson Pavilion.