First half drought cost Wildcats in 57-50 loss at Saint Martin's - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

First half drought cost Wildcats in 57-50 loss at Saint Martin's

Posted: Updated:

By Jonathan Gordon

LACEY, Wash. -- The Central Washington University women's basketball team raced out to a 12-4 lead, but managed just four points over the final 13 minutes of the first half in falling to host Saint Martin's University, 57-50, on Saturday night at Marcus Pavilion.

The Wildcats suffered their second straight loss, falling to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. Saint Martin's earned its first conference win (1-1) and is 4-5 overall.

"Both nights on this trip, we got off to terrible starts in the first half," CWU head coach Shawn Nelson said, referring to this weekend's games at Western Oregon and Saint Martin's. "Even though we were up early, we need to put together a more complete half of basketball and we didn't do that tonight. Our shooting percentage is dictated by how our energy and effort on the floor go, and we're not playing hard consistently right now."

Nelson and the Wildcats changed up their starting lineup on Saturday, sitting senior Sophie Russell (Olympia, Wash./River Ridge HS) and junior Stacy Albrecht (Federal Way, Wash./Thomas Jefferson HS) and snapping streaks of 55 and 29 consecutive starts, respectively. In their places, sophomores Daisy Burke (Spokane, Wash./Lewis and Clark HS) and Amber Moser (Willamina, Ore./Sheridan HS) returned to the starting lineup, and Burke finished tied for the top scoring honors for the Wildcats with 10. Freshman Courtney Johnson (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) also tallied 10 points, while Russell finished with eight -- all in the second half -- off the bench.

Central Washington had a pair of eight-point leads in the first half, including the aforementioned 12-4 cushion, before Saint Martin's went on an 18-2 run that included a Wildcat scoring drought of more than six and a half minutes. The Saints lead reached 10 at halftime as they closed the period on a 22-4 spurt, which they later extended with the opening two points of the second half.

After the break, the lead see-sawed back and forth between single and double digits, but Saint Martin's eventually led by 17 with 8:39 to go, and was ahead by 16 at the 6:35 mark. However, CWU whittled away at the deficit, holding the Saints to just three points over a four-minute span in which they cut the margin to three at 53-50. However, three missed field goal attempts and a turnover in the Wildcats' four possessions prevented them from scoring again, while Saint Martin's tallied a lay-up and two free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

Central Washington struggled at the free throw line, making just 31.3 percent (5 of 16) on the night, including just four of 10 in the final 6:22 of the contest. The percentage was the lowest by a Wildcat team (with at least 10 attempts in a single game) since Jan. 23, 1993. Saint Martin's made 10 of its 15 free throw attempts.

In the field goal department, the Wildcats shot 40 percent in the second half to finish the game at 34.5 percent (19 of 55). However, they made just 7 of 26 three-pointers for 26.9 percent, while Saint Martin's hit at a 50 percent clip for the game (21 of 42). Central won the turnover battle by forcing 27 Saints miscues to their 20, with Burke leading the thievery with three steals and five others tallying two each. The Wildcats also had 15 second-chance points off their 15 offensive rebounds.

Chelsea Haskey led all players with 22 points and nine rebounds for Saint Martin's.

Central Washington will step out of GNAC play for the next four games, facing Brigham Young University-Hawai'i in a two-game weekend series at Nicholson Pavilion next Friday and Saturday (Dec. 9-10).

  • College

    • Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16

      The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

    • MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.

    • Freed-Hardeman Wins First Ever NAIA Women's Championship

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.

    • Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.

    • Photo: Twitter/@ZagMBB

      Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

    • Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

      Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.

    • Rocky Mountain Opens Spring Football Camp

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.

    • Montana Western Punches Ticket to Fab Four in NAIA Tourney

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)  on Monday at 6 p.m.

    • Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

    • Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • CWUMore>>

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>
    •   