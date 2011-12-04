High school basketball and wrestling scores for December 3rd - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball and wrestling scores for December 3rd

Boys' basketball, boys' wrestling and girls' basketball scores for Saturday, December 3rd:

Boys' high school basketball scores: Davis 56, Eastmont 37; Kamiakin 62, Chiawana 47; Wenatchee 56, Hanford 34; Lewis and Clark 51, Richland 46; Goldendale 62, River View 41; Tri-Cities Prep 50, Heppner 28; Ellensburg 51, Eisenhower 39; Kennewick 71, Walla Walla 63; Sunnyside 68, Prosser 43; Moses Lake 58, Pasco 54.

Girls' high school basketball scores: Moses Lake 54, Pasco 28; Kamiakin 52, Chiawana 43; Granger 45, Columbia-Burbank 39; Ephrata 57, Toppenish 49; Zillah 48, Kiona-Benton 46; Highland 42, Wahluke 40 (OT); Wenatchee 56, Hanford 38; Richland 78, Southridge 29.

Bob Mars Wrestling Invite Scores: Pendleton 171, Othello 147, Chiawana 144, Zillah 142 1/2, Kiona-Benton 126 1/2, Southridge 113, Richland 94 ½, Kamiakin 76, Columbia- Burbank 68, Quincy 68, Walla Walla 67, Wapato 44, Moses Lake JV 35, Kennewick 29, Wenatchee JV 18.

 

