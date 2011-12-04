Another armed robbery in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Suntide's Market off Old Naches Highway in Yakima was robbed at gunpoint Sunday.



Yakima County sheriff's say just before 1 this afternoon, a man armed with a handgun held up the market.

A witness then followed the suspect as he left the market in a red 1991 Nissan Sentra, that vehicle matching a description of an earlier stolen car in Yakima.



Police officers were unable to find the suspect vehicle, the suspect is described as an adult age man, about 5'7'' with a thin build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.