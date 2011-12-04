Local hospital extending our Family Food Drive

YAKIMA, Wash.-- To collect more food for Northwest Harvest, Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center have decided to extend our family food drive.

The hospital will be collecting food and money in their front lobby for the next two weeks.

Hospital officials say they're happy to help out, and excited to continue collecting goods for Northwest Harvest.

"We just celebrated 120 years of supporting this community and this is just another way that we can continue to participate and support the people, all of our residents, those in need and those who are in a position to give," said Debra Yergen with Regional Hospital.

Yergen says employees at Regional are especially excited for the drive.



To donate, you can visit the hospital's main entrance lobby and drop off food and money.