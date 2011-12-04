Tree Top store attracting visitors from all over

SELAH, Wash.-- Just over a month ago, Tree Top opened a store at their company headquarters in Selah, bringing in people from around the country.

Tree Top says about 100 people a day come through to visit their store.

A number bigger than they had imagined when they first opened on October 31st.



Tree Top says they wanted to open a store after getting a lot of interest from people and schools wanting to learn more about how they make their juice.



Sharon miracle says the store provides some transparency into tree top, and lets folks learn a little more about the juice making process.



"It's so well received in our community. We have lots of local folks who stop in. This gave us an opportunity to really put our front-face forward. We have videos on ho we make our juice and our dried apple ingredients," said Miracle.

Not only is the success of the store good for Tree Top, but it's good for Selah as a whole too.

Some businesses in the area say they've noticed and increase in foot traffic in town. People visiting the store are also walking around Selah, and spending money, money that's a big help to the local economy.