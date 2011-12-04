Toy Train Christmas brings out record crowds

TOPPENISH, Wash.-- Northern Pacific Railway Museum's Toy Train Christmas event in Toppenish is well underway.

Families have been visiting by the hundreds over the last few weekends, and attendance has hit record highs.

Roger O'Dell, president of the museum says they've been seeing a lot of first timers coming from all over Central Washington.

Saturday alone, they raised $3,000 and saw about 600 people. All money that helps the museum stay open.

"It's amazing how many more people are coming that have never been here. And we're getting people from the Tri Cities, all the way to Ellensburg and all communities in between," said O'Dell.

Everyone has a chance to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause, and go for a ride in the train.

The event runs for two more weekends at the museum in Toppenish.

Adults are $6 and children are $4.