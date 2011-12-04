KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Santa Paws for pets and family. Petsmart and Benton County Animal Control hosted a Santa Paws picture taking event. People lined up to have photos taken with their pets and Santa.

They're working with Benton County Animal Control, Pet Over Population Prevention and Columbia Animal Rescue. Petsmart has this event at all of their stores to help raise funds for local pet organizations.

Petsmart Manager Patrick McKennon says "$5 per picture that is taken is given back to the adoption agency that is there providing those pictures."Benton County Animal Control volunteer Mandy Garcia says "we're working with dogs like strays and stuff like that. It's really good to have people support. Donations are always welcome."

Photo opportunities will be available the next two weekends from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Half of the proceeds go to help local animal shelters and local pet rescue organizations.