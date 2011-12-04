RICHLAND, Wash.-- Micro-chip clinic for pets. The Pet Over Population Prevention group held an open clinic Sunday afternoon. They had reduced fees on micro-chips. People can be charged more than $100 for getting their pets micro-chipped. On Sunday, micro-chipping was available for only $20.

We spoke with the director who says she's seen an increase in people who want to get their pets micro-chipped. Director Molli Van Dorn says "it's very important to have it done because if your pet gets lost it doesn't have a cell phone. It doesn't have any way to get home, except from that chip." Dorn says there's been an increase in the number of pets getting the chip, because there's been a rise in the number of animals that have gone missing. She says getting pets micro-chipped helps bring them back home.

Tomiann Parker lost her cat, and it was found with help from the micro-chip. She says "our cat Pest disappeared in October of 2008 and in 2009 we received a phone call from a vet in West Richland and they found him."

Micro-chip clinics are only done a few times a year for Pet Over Population Prevention. They are planning on having their next clinic in the spring.