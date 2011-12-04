RICHLAND, Wash.-- School staff move into new Special Programs building. Richland School District teachers and staff are moving into the new Special Programs building in Richland.

The new 6,000 square foot building is located on the corner of Lee and Snow. The $1.25 million construction started last year to replace the old Special Programs building.

This weekend district special education staff and I.T. staff are preparing for the week ahead. Information Technology Director Michael Leseberg says "we have a compilation of probably 10 years worth of equipment in that room as we've added and built it and grown over time. So it's a big challenge for us and it's a big project for us."

The computer and phones systems will be up and running starting Monday morning.