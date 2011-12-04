PASCO, Wash.-- Fire destroys mobile home. A family is without a home tonight after a mobile home fire in Pasco. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night at 127 Diamond drive in Pasco. Five people were inside the home. They all made it out safely, and are being taken care of by the Red Cross.

The Pasco Fire Department arrived at the scene and were assisted by several other fire agencies. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put the fire out. No other structures were harmed.

Capt. Dave Hare says "the trailer is pretty much totaled on the inside. There was pretty extensive fire showing when the first units arrived on the scene through the front of the trailer."

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is still under investigation.