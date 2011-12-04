PASCO, Wash.-- A pedestrian is killed walking on the highway. A Pasco man was hit and killed by two cars early Sunday morning. Washington State Patrol troopers say 23-year-old James McKiernan of Pasco was walking on the highway.

He was in the right lane of State Route 240 near Edison Street when two drivers hit him. 31-year-old Timothy Brooks of Richland and 19-year-old Michael Madrigal of Pasco, hit McKiernan.

Before he was hit the man was dropped off by a friend up the street. State Patrol Trooper David Brandt told us "something happened in the car where the gentleman wanted to exit the vehicle and he was dropped off at the Edison ramp at State Route 240, and he decided to walk Eastbound on State Route 240 where he was struck by a vehicle."

The pedestrian died at the scene. Both drivers are uninjured. It's unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved. The death is still under investigation.