Fire destroys home in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A house in Yakima went up in flames Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 o'clock, Yakima Firefighters responded to a call on the 1400 block of S. 11th Avenue.

When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Initial reports said a person was inside, but that turned out not to be true.

Folks in the area said it was a frightening scene, flames shooting out every window of the home.

"There was people running around frantically and the house was just engulfed in flames. Yeah, I was pretty nervous... It was really scary," said Daniel Miller who saw the scene unfold.

It took about 25 firefighters 15 to 20 minutes to put out the blaze.



The homeowner did make it out with only some minor smoke inhalation, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.