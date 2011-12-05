Hanford and Richland basketball premiere on SWX

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Tuesday night on SWX features a great cross-town double-header. Richland Bombers boys and girls basketball will host the Hanford Falcons.

Last season the Hanford boys were 9-12. This season they are off to an early 1-1 start. The Falcons lost four seniors off of last year's team, and have just an eight-man squad. The Falcons say there is always that extra motivation when you play a local rival.

"Honest answer is yes it does. It's a big game for us. You know I don't know how they feel about it, but it's just an opportunity to do well in a rivalry game and it means a lot to us," said Paul Mayer, Hanford head coach.

"Besides bragging rights it is something for us to build on. It would be a huge win for us," said Bear Braich, senior guard.

"We like circle this game on our calendar. This is the game we want," said Jalen Watson, junior guard.

What about if they lose?

"Oh man, that's not going to happen," Watson said.