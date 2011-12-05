KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The police and firefighter basketball game is coming up. The 6th annual basketball game between Kennewick Police and Fire Departments is happening Tuesday night. Firefighter Bob Dirham was advertising the game.

He had to wear an embarrassing sign on the corner of 395 and Clearwater, after he lost a bet last year when police beat firefighters in the game. The groups raised more then $6,500 last year. This year they're looking to raise more than $10,000 for local charities.

Kennewick Firefighter Bob Dirham says "there's a lot of needy people in this community and we've got 2 great organizations with the Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department, that have gotten together."

The game starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Kennewick High School in the Lions Den. Donations can be made at the door. This year they have lots of great gifts that will be raffled during the event like a trip to Mexico, a TV, and a Wii.