Killeen Returns To The Fever

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Defensive lineman Jake Killeen became the fourth Tri-Cities Fever player from the 2010 Intense Conference championship team to re-sign for the 2012 season.

Killeen (6-foo-t3, 255 pounds) played a key role for the Fever down the stretch and in the playoffs. In just eight regular season games, he recorded 36 tackles, ranking seventh on the team. He also had three tackles-for-loss and one interception. Killeen played in all four playoff games, recording six tackles.

"Jake did a great job for us last season, and we are hoping for more of the same this season," said Fever coach Adam Shackleford.

The Fever's busy week did not stop with Killeen. Shackleford added former Iowa State defensive lineman Bailey Johnson to the roster.

Johnson (6-3, 280) started eight games for the Cyclones in 2010, recording 20 tackles, five tackles-for-losses and one forced fumble. In 2009, Johnson started the final eight games of the season and finished with 22 tackles and three tackles-for-loss.

The Fever, who is coming off its record-breaking season that saw the team win 13 games, has now signed 26 players for the upcoming 2012 season that kicks off in February.