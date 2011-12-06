Beef Counts Roast Giveaway

PASCO, WA. -- Ranchers from the Beef Counts Program stepped up to the "plate" on Tuesday. They joined up with the Tri-Cities' Second Harvest to distribute beef roasts, fruits, vegetable, and plenty of dinner ingredients to needy families in Pasco.

The program is made up of local ranchers and farmers contributing food and time to combat the lack of protein reaching kitchen tables of Washington families.

Jane Lee, a Rancher in the Beef Counts Program, said, "We as producers in the state thought, 'hey, why don't we raise money in order to provide protein for families in need.'"

Over 400 families showed up to the location in Pasco on Tuesday. 2nd Harvest gave away about 15,000 pounds of food.

On Wednesday, ranchers and 2nd Harvest will be handing out beef donations to families in need in the Yakima area. From 12:00 to 2:00 PM, the mobile food bank will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Yakima. The address is 1207 S. 7th Ave.