EPIC awarded 25,000 dollar grant

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-- The Yakima Valley Community Foundation awarded a 25,000 dollar grant to the EPIC organization.

EPIC is a non-profit company that prepares low-income children for school. EPIC says they'll use the grant for an outdoor classroom at their Sunnyside center. They'll use it to teach children about the importance of exercise and staying healthy.

"One of the problems that we see facing children and especially children of poverty is the issue with childhood obesity... Children don't spend enough time outside anymore, a lot of children are sitting in front of electronics," says EPIC CEO Rick Doehle.

Doehle says if the program is a success, it may spread to some of the other EPIC centers across central Washington.