Prehistoric patient at Kadlec to stay through the holidays

RICHLAND, Wash. -- The oldest patient to ever stay at Kadlec Regional Medical Center held a news conference Monday. "Judith" was found in Montana in 2005 by Dr. Bill Shipp.

Judith is a ceratopsian dinosaur, and she's 75-million years old. She was taken to Kadlec to be studied. Radiologists looked at her bones and decided she was a very special find.

"She's an old dinosaur and we can tell that by looking at the bones, on top of that she had a disease of her bones due to infection, and number three she may be an entirely new species," said Dr. Edward Luliano, Radiologist.

The man who discovered Judith says the mold of her head will be on display at Kadlec through Christmas. He plans to move her to WSU Tri-Cities after that.