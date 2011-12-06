Update on Pendleton road rage fight

PENDLETON, Ore. - NBC right now has an update on the condition of the Iraq War Veteran beaten unconscious in a case of road rage. Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts says 24 year old Kenneth Pittman's condition is slightly better. Roberts says Pittman can now move his arms and hands but he still cannot speak, which is a big improvement from his original state when doctors put him into a medically induced coma.

Police detectives are working with him trying to find the man responsible. They now have surveillance video from a convenient store they are reviewing for any hints on who this driver can be. Roberts says they're working on enhancing the video quality and getting it out to the public.

Pittman was stopped at a railroad crossing in Pendleton back on November 26th when he honked his horn at the driver in front of him. Police say that driver and Pittman got into a fight which resulted in the Iraq Vet falling and hitting his head and the driver took off.

