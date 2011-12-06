TC Union Gospel Mission gets permit for new facility

PASCO, Wash. -- The Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission is sitting at full capacity as temperatures continue to drop. 105 men stayed at the Pasco shelter Monday night, where there's only 52 beds.

The women's shelter is also full. On Monday night, it had 35 women and children stay overnight.

"Right now we're so packed in here. It really gets tough when you have to feed people and shower people. its just very little room," says

Monday night Pasco City Council approved a special permit to let the mission put up a new building within these next two years near South 4th street.

The mission bought 6.7 acres of land near the Thunderbird Motel for $200,000.

They plan on building a new men's shelter with 152 beds, a 6,800-square-foot community outreach center with a warehouse and a maintenance facility . There will also be a Chapel that seats almost 200 people.