KENNEWICK, Wash.--Tips for drivers in the fog. Police are warning drivers about being on the roads when it's foggy outside. It was foggy in several areas Tuesday morning, making it more difficult for drivers to get around than usual.

Police are telling drivers to be more aware while they are out on the roads. Kennewick police say they anticipate more accidents because drivers see fewer threats on the road because of the fog.

Sgt. Ken Lattin says "increase your following distance because studies have shown that when drivers are driving in foggy conditions, especially on the highways. People tend to drive faster. We don't see the reference points to tell us 'hey we're going too fast.' ''

Tips officers gave are to keep car headlights on when it's foggy no matter what time of day it is. So drivers can see other cars better. Watch for icy patches on the road. Drivers should also increase their following distance behind cars in case they need to brake fast, and remember to drive slower.