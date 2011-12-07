High school basketball scores for December 6th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball scores for December 6th

Posted: Updated:

  • Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>

  • Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this awardMakenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

  • National Signing Day 2017

    National Signing Day 2017

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

  • Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>

High school basketball scores for Tuesday, December 6th:

Boys' high school basketball scores: Richland 77, Hanford 55; Southridge 69, Eisenhower 28; Chiawana 66, Pasco 64; Prosser 55, East Valley 50; West Valley 79, Selah 44; Sunnyside 48, Grandview 42; Naches Valley 61, Sunnyside Christian 54; Hermiston 76, Moses Lake 60.

Girls' high school basketball scores: Richland 60, Hanford 53; East Valley 54, Prosser 23; West Valley 47, Selah 46; Mabton 45, Riverside Christian 33; Grandview 62, Sunnyside 46; Sunnyside Christian 57, Naches Valley 23; Kamiakin 60, Walla Walla 53; Hermiston 61, Moses Lake 55.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures