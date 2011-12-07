New maintenance plan approved for Downtown Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash- In a surprise move the Yakima City Council voted unanimously at Tuesday night's meeting to maintain improvements to Downtown Yakima.

Some did speak against the proposal to tax downtown owners to fund services like graffiti removal, trash pick up, and gardening. However most of the business and property owners who showed up to weigh in on the new downtown business improvement district were happy with the decision.

Three council members changed their votes to "yes" tonight after previously being opposed to imposing the new program. But council member Rick Ensey again told us that he may have voted yes, so he has the option of raising the issue next year and trying to vote it down.