Troopers stress safe driving after a car crash in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- A combination of speed and lack of attention led to a crash on the Pasco side of the Blue Bridge around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the driver of a Silver Pontiac was going too fast and slammed into a 24,000 pound truck. Traffic was backed-up about a mile as crews worked to clear the roadway.

Troopers say it's important to remember the basics of safe driving, especially as the weather gets colder and the roads get icy.

"People just need to be aware of the roadway, increase their following distance, give people some room, and just slow down," says Trooper David Brandt.

Troopers say no one was hurt in the crash, but the guard rail was the only thing that kept the truck from going off the road.