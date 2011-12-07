Free Health Scan for Donations

PASCO, WA. -- HealthSource Chiropractor and Progressive Rehab of Pasco has begun a donation drive that's helping its donors as well as its recipients.

They're kicking off their winter hat, glove and scarf drive, with proceeds going to the Union Gospel Mission, and are continuing to collect "toys for tots" donations.

The twist, is that everyone who donates to either cause, gets a free health scan, nearly a $200 value.

Dr. Wayne Smith, the owner of HealthSource in Pasco, told us, "by doing some good in the community and helping others, it's a way that they can also help themselves be healthier. It's our way to get an opportunity to help people that we might not otherwise see."

The free scans for donations will be continuing through January 15th of 2012. HealthSource Chiropractic is located at 1211 North 20th Avenue in Pasco, and you can make your appointment at 509-547-1759. For more information head to www.HealthSourceChiro.com