Yakima Children's Village receives $200,000 grant for autism

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima Children's Village received a grant of over 200,000 dollars to support autistic children.

The money came from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust. The grant will help the village reach out to schools and the community, developing new methods to help with social skills and learning problems. The village says it's important to help children with autism relate to others.

"It's critical in those first few moments that that child with autism is able to engage with his peer in meaningful communication," says Executive Director Jackie McPhee.

McPhee says they're still in the planning stages for the programs. She hopes they reach across Yakima County and into other school districts across south central Washington.