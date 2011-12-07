School cooking competition

RICHLAND, Wash.—Chief Joseph Middle School students are getting ready for a battle of the taste buds.

At 6pm Wednesday 14 teams will participate in a healthy foods cooking contest. It's for the national ‘Fuel Up to Play 60" campaign sponsored by the Dairy Council. The goal is to teach students how to make healthy food choices.

"We've been known for our Christmas party burritos and we put a healthy twist on them. We added low fat cheeses and stuff," says Tucker Anderson, 8th grader.

8 judges will evaluate each team's meal based on nutritional value, taste and calories. The winners will get fruits, vegetables or whole grains.