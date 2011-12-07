70th anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered

KENNEWICK, Wash.—Wednesday marks the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Many are taking time to remember those who survived and those who lost their lives on the day that will live in infamy.

NBC Right Now met with two men, one whose father contributed to our country's war efforts and one who saw the bombing first hand.

Bob Miles was a Marine stationed at Pearl Harbor during the attacks. He says it's difficult for him to talk about what he experienced.

"A long time getting over it or thought I was over it," says Bob Miles, Pearl Harbor Veteran.

But he still tries to share a few memories, ones he tries to block out of his mind.

"Seeing some of your buddies blown to pieces you don't get rid of it," says Bob Miles.

Chester Lepinski served in the navy, but it's his father who was around during the Pearl Harbor attacks. His father was an electrician in the navy yards in Bremerton, Washington. He would work on the marine boats after they had been bombed.

"If I remember right he said it was a sad day and he couldn't believe that it really happened," says Chester Lepinski, father helped with efforts.

December 7th, 1941, more than 2,400 Americans were killed in the Pearl Harbor bombings. The first attack happened just before 8am.

Both Chester and Bob hope today Americans will remember and honor those who survived and those who lost their lives 70 years ago.