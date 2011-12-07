Fire damages house

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Firefighters battled a fast moving fire that severely damaged a home in Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze started shortly after two at 2149 Sasha Avenue, and was under control in about 15 minutes according to firefighters.The second floor of the two story home was badly damaged and the first floor suffered heavy smoke damage.

Captain Tom Huntington of the Richland Fire Department says some walls inside the home had to be knocked down to put out the fire and incidents like this are common during the holidays, "this time of year, the structure fire occurrence goes up by the nature of what people are having to do to stay warm."

Huntington says no one was inside the home, but the people who live there have been notified. Fire investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.