Nine charges for man accused of stabbing Oregon Corrections Officer

PENDLETON, Ore. -- The man accused of killing a Pendleton corrections officer was arraigned in a Pendleton court room Wednesday afternoon.

22 year old Josh Weeks is facing nine counts including aggravated murder, first degree robbery, fleeing from an officer and theft.

Police say Weeks fatally stabbed 42 year old Buddy Herron last Monday when Herron pulled over to help at what he thought was a car wreck. They say instead it was Weeks trying to flee a burglary and he ended up stabbing Herron and running from police in a stolen pick up truck.

A trial is scheduled for the end of January. A preliminary hearing is set for December 23rd.