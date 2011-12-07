Attorney General Rob McKenna visits Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob McKenna visited the Tri-Cities Wednesday.

McKenna is currently the state Attorney General for Washington.

The attorney general was invited to a luncheon by the Tri-City Development Council to offer his views on the areas economy. Community and business leaders paid up to thirty dollars at the event inside the Richland Red Lion hotel.

The luncheon is part of two separate events to hear the views of the gubernatorial candidates. McKenna focused on two specific areas during his speech, energy and agriculture.

McKenna's opponent Jay Inslee challenged the attorney general to six debates. McKenna says he has no problem with the debates, "I'm delighted to have at least 4 debates on the east side as he suggested. Probably should do more than that, but only two debates on the west side of the state where 80 percent of the state's population lives, that's not very impressive."

McKenna also talked about the governor's proposed tax hike saying it hurts the poor and is not focused on reform. Inslee spoke at the same luncheon on November 28th.