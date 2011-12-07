Tri-Cities Community Health Clinic holds open house and dedication ceremony for new building



PASCO, Wash. -- The Tri-Cities Community Health Clinic, formerly known as La Clinica celebrates it's expansion with a brand new building on 715 W. Court Street in Pasco.

The 40,000 square foot, three story building will house dental services, behavioral health help and WIC benefits.

The old building across the street, will expand it's OBGYN and pediatrics services, and will also undergo remodeling.

"We're just planning for the expansion of healthcare reform, the influx of all new patients coming in. We do serve the uninsured and underinsured population, so just being here for the community and providing a services for them," says William McInnis, director of operations.

Dental services expanded from seven chairs to 12. The new building will officially open to the public on December 19th.

The $7.4 million dollar project was funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.