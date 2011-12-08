Fever Adds Former Ole Miss Standout

By Tri-Cities Fever

Kennewick, WA – The Tri-Cities Fever continues to fill its training camp roster, adding linebacker Allen Walker. Walker (6-foot-1, 240 pounds) is a former standout at the University of Mississippi. In four seasons for the Rebels, Walker played in 49 games, and was among the team leaders in several defensive categories.

In his senior season in 2010, Walker was fifth on the team in tackles (75), fourth on the team in tackles-for-loss (7.5), and third on the team in sacks (4). In 2009, he played in all 13 games and had 51 tackles.

"Allen is a great addition to our defense, and we think he can be a big playmaker for us," said Fever coach Adam Shackleford.