Septic tank truck crashes in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash., -- A truck carrying septic fluid crashed into a Jeep and street light in Richland this morning.

It happened about 8 A.M. at the intersection of Stevens Drive and Horn Rapids Road.

The impact only caused diesel fuel to leak from the truck. Police say it's surprising no one was seriously hurt.

"The driver of the truck did go to the hospital, but the apparent injuries appear to be rather minor," says Corporal Erik Lundquist of the Richland Police Department. "Especially in comparison to the damage that was done to the vehicle."

The driver of the Jeep was able to walk away from the scene without any injuries.