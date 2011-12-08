Kennewick man dies in crash

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick man is dead after crashing his pickup truck around 6 a.m. Thursday.

60 year old Sidney L. Roach was driving eastbound on Interstate 82 just past the Locust Grove exit when he lost control, rolled through the median, and came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

The impact of the rollover killed him.

A nurse, 42 year old Deborah Jackson, got out of her car and went over to help, but was knocked backwards when another car clipped the back of the pickup truck.

"We're very fortunate this didn't turn out a lot worse. It was already a tragedy with the one driver losing his life, but it could have been a lot worse for a passerby, a good samaritan who was trying to stop and help," says Washington State Patrol Lt. Roger Wilbur.

The nurse only suffered minor bumps and bruises. Troopers say icy roads and speed are what caused the crash.