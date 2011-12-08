Child accidentally hit by car, dies at hospital - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

West Richland, Wash. - A 9-year-old has died after she was accidentally hit by a car driven by her mother.

Staffers at Kadlec Regional Medical Center say Sydnee Neiman died around 9:25pm Thursday night.  Doctors were trying to stabilize Neiman to transport her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Neiman was taken to Kadlec with severe head trauma after the accident.  Police say it happened around 4:30pm Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Gesa Credit Union in West Richland.

 

