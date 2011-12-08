"Prepared by 20" update

KENNEWICK, Wash.—Community leaders say they're hoping to work through challenges and overcome the barriers that teens in our area face every day.

Thursday more than 100 of them were updated on the progress of the United Way's "Prepared by 20" program. It was launched in February as a way to get mentors and educators to build relationships with organizations that influence people between the ages of 10 and 20.

"I think the big thing is to get involved. When given an opportunity be a coach, to be a mentor, to do something pick up the mantle and do something because that's a real thing," says Dennis Young, Champion of Prepared by 20.

The group believes there are four main areas that influence young people including education, health, safety, and self-sufficiency.