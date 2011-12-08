Vit plant workers make Toys For Tots drive possible with outpour of donations

Richland, Wash. -- The Hanford Waste Treatment Plant (WTP) Project, also known as the "Vit Plant," hosted its' 5th Annuala Toys for Tots event with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

3,200 Vit Plant employees, Bechtel and URS donated more than 4,000 toys and over $10,000 as part of their ongoing commitment to community giving.

In 2011, the Vit Plant has donated more than $635,000 to local charities and organizations, such as United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties and Second Harvest.

"This is huge for us .I'm going to sleep a lot better tonight knowing that this came in," says the Local Toys For Tots Coordinator, Staff Sergeant Glen Carter.

The generosity couldn't have come at a better time, Toys For Tots is handing out 4,500 toys to 900 needy families Saturday, and there are several empty bins around the Tri-Cities.

"We've had 3 or 4 toys in some of the bins all week long. So we're struggling this year," says Carter.

But the workers came to the rescue making Saturday possible. The kids this year will ride off in 500 new bikes, and Vit Plant Project Director Frank Russo, dressed as Mrs. Claus as a result.

"So the same challenge stands for next year. You do it again. I'll wear the tights next year instead of the long dress," says Russo.