TOPPENISH, Wash. -- A man is dead after a train accident in Toppenish Friday. Police say it happened just after 1:00 p.m. on the 10 block of East Toppenish Avenue.

The victim has been identified as a 58-year-old Native American, but police aren't saying anything else at this time.

Witnesses say the victim and two other people were trying to cross the tracks when he was hit. Officers are still looking for the two others. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.