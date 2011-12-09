Chiawana wrestling ready to break out

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

PASCO, Wash. -- Three years ago the Chiawana wrestling program was born. It was led by Jack Anderson, an assistant wrestling coach at Pasco High School for ten years. He took over 40 freshman and started a team.

"These freshman made a commitment with the coaching staff and their families that they wanted to do some special things in this sport by the time they were seniors. And they've had this goal in mind of being champions," Anderson said.

The goals this year are a league title, a district title and a top four finish in the state. It took a while for a group of kids, many without any experience, to come together and form a team.

"Freshman year was just like learning and getting it. Then sophomore year we started buying into what the coaches were doing for us. And this year it's like all the work that we put in this summer is showing," said Jose Garcia, Chiawana junior.

The Riverhawks are off to a solid start. Three wrestlers placed first at the Bob Mars Invite last weekend. Thursday Chiawana defeated Eisenhower to win its first duel match of the season.

Coach Anderson says starting a team is about much more than finding kids to wrestle. It is about instilling the proper philosophy and family culture.

"Not only just making it a good wrestling program, but building up individual young men that can go out in the community and be productive members of our community," Anderson said.

This could be the year though the Chiawana wrestling program finally breaks out.