KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Government phone scam. Some people are getting phone calls from people who claim they are government workers giving out grant money to homeowners. They're telling victims if they donate a few hundred dollars to a charity, to make the person eligible for a check for thousands of dollars.

Police are warning people to be smart about giving out information to a stranger over the phone. Crime Prevention Specialist Mike Blatman says "it's a suspension of reality. If you're going to donate $250 and you expect you're going to get $7,000 back, that really doesn't makes a whole lot of sense."

Here are some tips officers gave us; don't confirm any personal information over the phone with the callers. Including your name, address, and any phone numbers. Also make sure you don't give out your personal bank account number.

Fraud callers usually tell people they are depositing money into your account but instead they will take money out.