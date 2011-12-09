Snokist plans to layoff 610 workers following bankruptcy filing

YAKIMA, Wash- Troubles continue for Snokist Growers in Terrace Heights. The company announced Friday that they plan to lay off 610 workers by February.

This follows the company's bankruptcy filing on Wednesday. Most of the 610 are seasonal employees, but about 100 are full time. A spokesperson for the company says Snokist is currently looking for new ownership in hopes of being able to reopen. Right now there are creditors and growers who process their fruit at the coop who are waiting to be paid.