School locked down while YPD searched for robbery suspect

YAKIMA, Wash- An elementary school was briefly placed on lock down this afternoon while Yakima police searched for a robbery suspect. police blocked off the area around North First and East I Street and Barge Lincoln Elementary around four this afternoon for about an hour. They ultimately located the suspect in an apartment building next to the school.

Police say the man robbed a UPS driver earlier in the day, but he may be linked to other cases. Since mid November there have been at least 11 robberies in the Yakima area that police believe are related. They say that this suspect, and the others who were in the car with him and got away might be link to those other robberies. In the recent string of robberies, the suspects got a way with little or no money.