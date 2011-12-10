Central Washington women defeat BYU-Hawaii, 85-70 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Central Washington women defeat BYU-Hawaii, 85-70

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Five Central Washington University players scored in double figures, including a team- and career-high 15 points from sophomore reserve Kelsi Jacobson (Spokane, Wash./University HS), as the Wildcat women's basketball team defeated visiting Brigham Young University-Hawaii, 85-70, on Friday night at Nicholson Pavilion.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Central Washington, which evened its season record to 3-3. BYU-Hawaii remained winless at 0-6 entering the finale of a two-game weekend series between the two schools on Saturday night (Dec. 10) at 7 p.m.

Central Washington totaled a season-high 16 steals, forcing 28 BYU-Hawaii turnovers, and used those takeaways to set the tone for their second-highest scoring night of the season.

"Our small lineup did a nice job forcing turnovers, and we were able to convert on the fast break with some easy baskets," CWU head coach Shawn Nelson explained, referring to a starting lineup that featured just one player taller than 5-foot-9. "Those points helped us because we struggled shooting from the outside for awhile early in the game."

The Wildcats finished with 22 fast-break points in the game, and used 15 first-half takeaways to offset a 4 for 15 shooting performance from three-point range in the opening period. CWU also had its troubles at the free throw line prior to halftime, where they made just two of seven attempts and were outscored by 10 points by the Seasiders.

"Every time we started to go on a run," Nelson continued, "we weren't able to sustain that large run because we would put (BYU-Hawaii) at the free throw line."

The lead see-sawed back and forth for the first 10 minutes before the Wildcats went ahead for good on a three-pointer by senior Sophie Russell (Olympia, Wash./River Ridge HS) with 9:39 to go. That trey was part of a 22-8 CWU scoring spurt that saw the Wildcats take a 10-point lead with 1:38 to go before halftime, and the hosts led 38-30 at the break.

In the second half, each team's shooting percentage heated up as both the Wildcats and Seasiders broke the 40-point plateau after halftime. Central outscored BYUH 47-40 over the final 20 minutes, and each team made 14 of 32 field-goal attempts (43.8 percent). However, the Wildcats converted on 6 of 15 three-point tries in the final stanza and was 13 of 17 at the free throw line. BYU-Hawaii was just 3 of 10 from behind the arc in the second half.

"We had some great individual performances, with five in double figures," Nelson said, "and it was the most energy I have seen our team play with since our season opener (an 88-68 win over Harding)."

Jacobson scored 15 points in 17 minutes off the bench, finishing 6 of 12 shooting including 3 of 6 on three-point attempts. Sophomore Jessica VanDyke (Chester, Mont./Chester-Joplin-Inverness HS) finished with a double-double of 13 points and a season-high 11 rebounds, while junior Alex Dunn (West Valley City, Utah/Hunter HS) added 13 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and five steals for the Wildcats. Russell totaled 12 and sophomore Daisy Burke (Spokane, Wash./Lewis and Clark HS) chipped in with 10. Freshman Melanie Valdez (Richland, Wash./Chiawana HS), who made her first collegiate start on Friday, joined Dunn with a game-high five steals.

BYU-Hawaii, which scored a season-high 70 points in the loss, was led by a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds from Shayla Washington. Brianna Jessop and Tessa Carter came off the Seasider bench to score 15 and 11, respectively, while Taylor Mann nearly posted a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

After the two teams wrap up their two-game series on Saturday, CWU will travel to Las Vegas, Nev., next week for games against Drury (Mo.) and Central Oklahoma on Thursday (Dec. 15) and Friday (Dec. 16), respectively.

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

