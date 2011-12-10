High school basketball scores for December 9th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball scores for December 9th

High school basketball scores for Friday, December 9th:

Boys' high school basketball scores: Naches Valley 47, Mabton 29; Eisenhower 46, Eastmont 45; Prosser 67, Wapato 56; Hanford 63, Walla Walla 39; Chiawana 68, Southridge 60; Kennewick 78, Wenatchee 54; Granger 60, River View 26; Goldendale 71, Wahluke 43; Quincy 62, East Valley 35; Grandview 68, Ephrata 49; Othello 54, Selah 42; Ellensburg 60, Toppenish 50; La Salle 65, Columbia-Burbank 43; Kamiakin 77, Hermiston 56; Kiona-Benton 60, Cle-Elum Roslyn 49; Sunnyside 59, Moses Lake 50; Zillah 58, Royal 38.

Girls' high school basketball scores: Selah 76, Othello 16; Eastmont 53, Eisenhower 44; Chiawana 54, Southridge 27; Wapato 55, Prosser 43; Moses Lake 59; Sunnyside 39; East Valley 60, Quincy 16; Ephrata 53, Grandview 51; Toppenish 57, Ellensburg 48; Kamiakin 51, Hermiston 43; Cle-Elum Roslyn 44, Kiona-Benton 33; Granger 59, River View 29; La Salle 60, Columbia-Burbank 15; Naches Valley 56, Mabton 51; Walla Walla 42, Hanford 41; Wenatchee 61, Kennewick 42.

