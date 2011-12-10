PASCO, Wash.-- One man is dead after a head-on collision in North Pasco. Washington State Troopers say it happened around 8:45 a.m. along Glade Road near Fir Street.

When troopers arrived they found 68-year old Jose Guadalupe Lopez Arraiga of Basin City dead at the scene. He was was driving alone in a Lumina Minivan heading Southbound on Glade Road. Two cars were involved in the accident.

Arraiga was hit head on by a Chevrolet Van driven by 39-year-old John E. Gonzales of Kennewick. He had two other passengers in the car with him; 45-year old Richard Gonzales and 15-year old ALec Gonzales, both from Kennewick.

Troopers say John Gonzales was driving Northbound on Glade Road when he lost control and crossed the center line hitting Arraiga. One of the passengers, Richard Gonzales was sent to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say Gonzales was driving too fast for road conditions and there was defective equipment on one of the cars. Charges are pending and the accident is still under investigation.