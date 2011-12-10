Marines wrap up Toys for Tots drive

UNION GAP, Wash.-- Marines joined with Splash Carwash in Union Gap for the final collection day of this year's Toys for Tots drive.

Several Marines and Splash employees helped collect the toys Saturday.

The carwash even donated $3 to Toys for Tots for every car that donated and got a wash.

Captain Jared Rains says this year, the Marine Corps will be giving toys to 20,000 Yakima Valley kids.

"Every single dollar, every single one of those toys stay right here in the Yakima Valley. We just give the toys to young kids here in town who otherwise might not have toys for Christmas," said Capt. Rains.

Captain Rains says donations were a little bit down this year, but so were requests for toys.

He says the Marine Corps will be able to give a toy to every child in the Yakima Valley that asked for one.